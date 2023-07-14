Data recap: Poverty report, gaming tax, inflation

Gamed out

28%:That’s the goods and services tax (GST) rate that you will need to pay on the entire entry fee as well as the platform fee if you are an online real-money gamer. The GST Council announced the decision after its 50th meeting on Tuesday. Earlier, only the platform fee was taxed under GST. Industry associations and companies argue that this move will not only restrict cash flow, but alsodiminish players’ motivationto participate on legitimate sites, driving them towards illegal offshore betting companies, Mint reported.