The big stories of the week gone by – in charts

THAT’S THE average length of highways the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will have to construct each day in the remaining months to achieve the target of 12,000 km for the full year, Mint reported. Only a third of the target has been achieved so far for various reasons, including disruptions from prolonged monsoon. The NHAI constructed 4,060 km of national highways in April-October, about 10% less than in the same period last year.

