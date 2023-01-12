Data recap: Q3 results, Golden Globe, GDP data

TWO YEARS after the covid-19 pandemic, the Indian economy is expected to see a reversal in growth trends. Real GDP is expected to rise 7% in 2022-23, showed official estimates released last Friday. The contact-intensive services sector has got back on track and may see the highest growth rate in 2022-23, outpacing the overall growth by 2.1 percentage points. On the contrary, industry, which clocked double-digit growth in the previous year, is seen slowing sharply to just 4.1%.

