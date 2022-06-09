Data recap: RBI action, green index, Mithali Raj

Reported infections of covid-19 are again on the rise, with 7.240 new cases detected on Wednesday, the health ministry said. This is the highest since 2 March. Five of the last seven days have seen more than 4,000 new cases. The jump has been over 40% each in the last two days. Maharashtra and Kerala are reporting the most cases, and authorities are asking citizens to stay on the guard again. With the surge, the country crossed 32,000 active cases as of Thursday.