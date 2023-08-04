Data recap: Sensex fall, capex, PSU fines, and more
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday,PlainFacts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. India’s stock market took a beating after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US’s sovereign credit rating. Meanwhile, the Indian government delivered a fast pace of capital expenditure (capex) in the three months ended 30 June 2023 to support growth.