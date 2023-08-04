Data recap: Sensex fall, capex, PSU fines, and more

The Centre delivered an impressive pace of capex to support growth in the June quarter. Capex is often slow at the beginning of the year, but the government achieved 27.8% of the budgeted estimates in April-June, higher than past few years. It has also transferred an additional instalment of taxes to state governments, which should help them increase their capex. If the pace continues through the year, the government will be able to achieve the ambitious ₹10 trillion capex announced in the budget.