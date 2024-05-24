Data recap: Silver rally, travel index, Q4 earnings and more

Luxury boom

India's housing market is experiencing an unusual trend. While the overall sector is booming, affordable housing has taken a hit. Sales of homes priced below ₹40 lakh have been falling for the past five years in major cities, a Mint Primer explains. The share of affordable housing sales has shrunk sharply, from 38% in 2019 to a meagre 19% in 2023. Meanwhile, the share of luxury home sales has skyrocketed, jumping from 7% to 25%. The segment has witnessed a surge in both supply and sales since the pandemic.