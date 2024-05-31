Data recap: Sizzling summer, GDP forecast, pilgrimage boom

Heatwaves cause mayhem in May

As parts of northern and central India grapple with severe heat waves, temperatures in Delhi reportedly surged past the 50°Celsius on Wednesday (the weather department is investigating the accuracy of this data). The scorching heat has also affected other cities, with 10 of them suffering more than 100 hours of heat stress in May, according to data from Respirer Living Sciences. Heat stress refers to situations when the heat index, which accounts for both surface temperature and humidity, exceeds 41°C.