Data recap: Steady inflation, merchandise trade deficit, made-in-India iPhones

Apple's big iPhone plans in India

$14 billion: That's the value of iPhones that were made in India as of FY24-end. In the next three to four years, Apple aims to manufacture a quarter of all iPhones in India, Mint reported. Instead of relying solely on Chinese suppliers, the tech giant is forging partnerships with Indian vendors and has already started work on setting up supply chains. Even though Foxconn Technology Group and Tata Electronics will undertake the majority of production, it will help local networks increase their manufacturing capacities as well.