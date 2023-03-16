Data recap: SVB crisis, Meta job cuts, exports3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The US banking crisis rocked markets everywhere this week, while Indian banks opened new dollar accounts in Gujarat’s GIFT city to help affected startups that had banked with Silicon Valley Bank. Job cuts made headlines once more with Meta, and Adani firms repaid debts ahead of the deadline.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×