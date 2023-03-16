Data recap: SVB crisis, Meta job cuts, exports

That’s the share of deposits in the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that have capital of over $250,000—the limit that is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the US. Many Indian startups had banked with SVB and could be at risk. To help the affected startups, at least three Indian banks—Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank—and the Indian unit of HSBC got going to open new dollar accounts for them in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

