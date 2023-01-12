Data recap: Q3 results, Golden Globe, GDP data3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 10:40 PM IST
- The Centre released GDP estimates for 2022-23; a song from the film RRR won a Golden Globe award; and the quarterly earnings season is under way
New Delhi: Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Centre released fresh GDP estimates for 2022-23 ahead of the Budget exercise. A song from the film RRR won a Golden Globe award. The quarterly earnings season is under way. Here’s more: