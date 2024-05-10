Data recap: Tech talent, drug quality checks, gherkin exports, MF deals and more

Tangy delight

$189.08 million: That's the value of gherkins—pickled baby cucumbers—exported from India in the 10 months to January in FY24, Mint reported. India's gherkins being savoured across Europe and countries such as the US, South Korea and Brazil. As of January, India exported gherkins worth $15.66 million to Germany, the top importer after the US. The growing awareness about the health benefits of this mineral-rich vegetable is said believed to be behind the surge, experts said. India is the world's largest supplier of gherkins, having exported 181,452 tonnes of them to more than 90 countries as of January.