Data recap: Ukraine war, India GDP, climate change

Nearly 85% of Indians, regardless of gender, believe that a woman must obey her husband, found a survey by Pew Research Center (https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/a-pew-report-lays-bare-india-s-gender-troubles-11646234081417.html). The survey, which covered 29,999 respondents and was conducted in 2019-20, was released ahead of International Women’s Day. Nearly half of the respondents, again across both genders, also felt that men should primarily be the family’s breadwinners. However, men were more likely than women to be of the view that women should be primarily responsible for a child’s care.