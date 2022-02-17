Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. This week we look at the much-anticipated public offer of Life Insurance Corporation of India, the voter turnouts in the ongoing state polls, and the political narratives being forged on Wikipedia’s pages. Here’s more:

Political timing

Project inaugurations during electoral campaigns are all about timing. Uttar Pradesh, the top prize at the ongoing polls, completed a record ₹53,162 crore worth of infrastructure projects (about one-fourth of projects across India) in the December quarter, a recent Mint analysis showed. This is a fourfold jump from the previous quarter and almost double the second-highest level hit by the state in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls. Other industrial states also showed a similar trend.

View Full Image Cost of projects completed in each quarter in Uttar Pradesh.

Everyone’s insurer

After a long wait, state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp. of India finally filed its draft papers with the stock market regulator on Sunday ahead of a public offer. This will be the biggest ever public offer on Indian stock markets. LIC’s 652-page draft red herring prospectus has tonnes of information about the company’s performance so far and its market standing. The insurer has proposed the sale of a 5% stake held by the government for an estimated ₹65,400 crore.

Great strides

$227 billion: That’s the revenue that India's information technology (IT) sector is set to generate in 2021-22, growing by 15.5%, the quickest in over a decade, industry body Nasscom said. The organization expects the industry to reach $350 billion in revenue by 2025-26. Describing the fiscal 2021-22 as a “breakthrough year" for the sector, Nasscom added that IT had added a record 450,000 new employees this year so far, over 44% of whom were women.

Election season

Assembly elections were held in Goa, Uttarakhand and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in all three states. Goa saw the best turnout, at nearly 80%, slightly short of its 2017 showing. In Uttarakhand, the voter turnout was roughly the same, but the figure reported improvement in Uttar Pradesh in its first two phases, provisional data showed. The next round takes place on Sunday, when Punjab and 59 seats of Uttar Pradesh go to polls.

Edit wars

In a polarized society, it’s easy for an editable online encyclopaedia such as Wikipedia to become a target of abuse. Wikipedia vandalism affected articles across all kinds of topics last year, from festivals such as Kumbh Mela to culinary delights. Some users vandalised the page on biryani, claiming that the word could be traced to the Sanskrit word ‘vrihi’. The page on dosa was also vandalised, with some users insisting on spelling it as 'dosai', while others fought over whether the oldest dosa recipe is found in ancient Tamil or Kannada literature.

View Full Image Wikipedia pages that saw vandalism in 2021.

Price pressures

5.58%: That’s the food inflation recorded in India in January, a 14-month high, up from 4.47% in December. This pushed overall retail inflation to a seven-month high of 6.01%, crossing the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time since June. A low base from last year is to blame. Items such as vegetables, eggs and pulses saw an increase in inflation. Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, dropped to 5.96% but remained elevated.

Safe flight home

Indian students in Ukraine are in a fix after New Delhi issued an advisory for them to leave the country amidst growing tensions between Russia and United States allies. While Russia has claimed that it is moving troops away from Ukraine, flight tickets out of the country have soared. Data from the Ukrainian government shows that Indians make up the biggest share among overseas students in the country.

Chart of the Week: Digital love

It was the Valentine’s Day week, when lovers try to win each other’s hearts with the right gifts. But in India, Google searches for “Valentine’s Day gifts" have declined in recent years, trends data from the search giant shows, indicating that the search for gifts may have turned offline.

