Data recap: Voter turnouts, LIC public offer, Ukraine crisis

In a polarized society, it’s easy for an editable online encyclopaedia such as Wikipedia to become a target of abuse. Wikipedia vandalism affected articles across all kinds of topics last year, from festivals such as Kumbh Mela to culinary delights. Some users vandalised the page on biryani, claiming that the word could be traced to the Sanskrit word ‘vrihi’. The page on dosa was also vandalised, with some users insisting on spelling it as 'dosai', while others fought over whether the oldest dosa recipe is found in ancient Tamil or Kannada literature.