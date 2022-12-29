Data recap: Windfall at Flipkart, exports worry3 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 12:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mintin the week gone by. China’s covid-19 wave has become a cause of concern for Indian exporters who are already under pressure from softening of demand from western countries. Meanwhile, Flipkart has announced a one-time cash payout to holders of employee stock options.