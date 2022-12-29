New Delhi: Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. China’s covid-19 wave has become a cause of concern for Indian exporters who are already under pressure from softening of demand from western countries. Meanwhile, Flipkart has announced a one-time cash payout to holders of employee stock options.

Exports Face Headwinds

The covid surge in China has become a cause for worry for Indian exporters, who are already facing the headwinds from a slowdown in global growth. China’s decision to stop publishing daily coronavirus cases has added to the worries on direct exports from India amid already softening demand from Western countries. This comes when India’s exports to China are already falling at a fast pace, registering an year-on-year decline of over 40% between July and October.

Interest Rate Mismatch

With high inflation forcing the Reserve Bank of India to raise the policy repo rate since May, interest rates, too, have risen, more for credit. RBI data shows, the weighted average lending rate of banks on new loans rose by 117 basis points between May and October. But, the rise in weighted average deposit rates was only 46 basis points. While credit grew at a healthy pace in 2022, deposits languished, causing a credit-deposit mismatch, which may force banks to increase interest rates on deposits .

Flipkart Windfall

That’s the one-time cash payout Flipkart is set to award holders of employee stock options, Mint reported. More than 25,000 current and former employees of Flipkart are to gain from the award. Former employees holding PhonePe shares are also eligible for the payout. The payout comes after the transfer of Flipkart’s ownership in digital payments unit PhonePe last week to parent Walmart Inc.

Market Meltdown

Fears of a global recession and resurgence in covid-19 cases may disrupt the Santa Claus rally in equities this year. In the last 43 years, December has had negative returns only 11 times, a Mint analysis shows. On an average, December gives returns of 3.5%; it is the best month in terms of gains. However, until 22 December, major global indices were down 0.6-6.3%, which has diminished the hopes of a market rally this year. Sensex and Nifty made gains this week but are lower than month-ago levels.

Missing Targets

As 2022 comes to a close, some states and Union territories (UTs) are set to meet their renewable energy targets. The overall renewable energy installed capacity target of 175 GW by December was split across states and UTs, led by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. But, only Telangana, Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, and Gujarat have met this target until November 2022, Mint analysis shows. Overall, India’s installed RE capacity in November 2022 was 166.4 GW.

Equity Buyout

That’s the amount for which Advent International has agreed to acquire 50.1% of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd from the Jasti family. This is part of the firm’s plan to create a contract drug manufacturing powerhouse in India, Mint reported. Advent will also make an offer to purchase an additional 26% of the Suven’s shares from public shareholders to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s takeover rules.

Smartphone Sales

Smartphone sales were hit in 2022 by lacklustre demand as supply-chain issues and inflation led to price hikes. India’s smartphone market is set to contract 5% in 2022 to 160 million units, but could see a rebound in 2023, with 175 million units likely to be shipped. Many factors could lead to a recovery in the smartphone market. Easing inflation and 5G network upgrades are among the top factors that could boost sales. However, the surge in covid-19 cases in China and its impact on the electronics supply chain is emerging as a new worry.

Chart of the Week: FPI Outflow

Amid rising interest rates around the world, India saw foreign portfolio investors pulling out a lot of funds, while Brazil and Thailand were the top gainers of investment by FPIs among emerging market economies.