Data recap: Windfall at Flipkart, exports worry

Smartphone sales were hit in 2022 by lacklustre demand as supply-chain issues and inflation led to price hikes. India’s smartphone market is set to contract 5% in 2022 to 160 million units, but could see a rebound in 2023, with 175 million units likely to be shipped. Many factors could lead to a recovery in the smartphone market. Easing inflation and 5G network upgrades are among the top factors that could boost sales. However, the surge in covid-19 cases in China and its impact on the electronics supply chain is emerging as a new worry.