Data recap: Women’s IPL auctions, ‘Pathaan’

15,000+: That’s the number of jobs, likely going up to 20,000, that could be lost in India’s IT and startup sectors in the next six months, Mint reported, quoting recruitment consultants. The sectors are facing slowing demand and are unable to sustain the hiring sprees they undertook over the last two years. In 2022-23 so far, the two sectors have already laid off more than 20,000 employees, including 1,400 in the first two weeks of January.

