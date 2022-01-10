Data this week: Covid curbs, inflation worries

Despite travel restrictions and an urgent ramp-up in booster shots, the Omicron variant of covid-19 has spread the world over in just over a month. India reported nearly 160,000 new cases on Saturday, from below 10,000 just a fortnight ago. The coming few days will be critical to cap the infection rate ahead of five state elections next month. The Election Commission may take a call later this week on its ban on campaign rallies in place until 15 January. Anxious Indians will also watch out for fresh curbs by local governments.

