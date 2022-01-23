Unfolding this week: IMF outlook, earnings, Padma awards

Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to look out for during the week. This year’s Padma award winners will be announced ahead of Republic Day. The US Federal Reserve will convene to decide course of action to curb inflation. The International Monetary Fund will release its updated economic outlook amid Omicron spread. Q3 earnings for two major companies, Cipla and Maruti Suzuki, are also due this week. Here are the details: