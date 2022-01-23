Unfolding this week: IMF outlook, earnings, Padma awards

Unfolding this week: IMF outlook, earnings, Padma awards4 min read . 12:55 AM IST
- The IMF will release its updated economic outlook amid Omicron spread. Q3 earnings for two major companies, Cipla and Maruti Suzuki, are also due this week.
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to look out for during the week. This year’s Padma award winners will be announced ahead of Republic Day. The US Federal Reserve will convene to decide course of action to curb inflation. The International Monetary Fund will release its updated economic outlook amid Omicron spread. Q3 earnings for two major companies, Cipla and Maruti Suzuki, are also due this week. Here are the details:
Padma Awards
Like every year, the Padma awards of this year will be announced ahead of Republic Day. Since their inception in 1954, 321 Padma Vibhushan, 1,278 Padma Bhushan and 3,223 Padma Shri titles have been awarded across disciplines such as public affairs, art, literature and education and civil service.
A total of 119 Padma awards were conferred in 2021, compared with 141 in 2020. Last year’s list included seven Padma Vibhushan titles for exceptional and distinguished service, 10 Padma Bhushan titles for distinguished service of high order, and 102 Padma Shri titles for distinguished service. Of these, 29 were women and one was a transgender person. Sixteen were awarded posthumously.
The maximum of 11 awards went to people from Tamil Nadu. Those from Assam and Uttar Pradesh received nine awards each. Historically, most awards have gone to residents of Delhi (822) and Maharashtra (809), far higher than any other states.
IMF Economic Outlook
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release its updated forecasts on economic growth on Tuesday. This will be a revision of the October figures.
The Fund had downgraded growth figures in October from July. Global output was projected to grow at 5.9% in 2021, 0.1 percentage point lower than July forecasts, and 4.9% in 2022 (no change).
The downgrade in October largely reflected the worsening pandemic dynamics in low-income countries and supply disruptions in advanced economies. This was somewhat offset by stronger prospects for some emerging markets. The IMF projected India’s GDP to grow at 9.5% in the current financial year, before moderating to 8.5% in 2022-23.
Economists expect the IMF to further cut its forecasts to factor in the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Cipla Earnings
Cipla, one of India’s top pharmaceutical firms, is set to announce its financial results for the December-ended quarter on Tuesday.
During the second pandemic wave, the company’s covid-19 drug portfolio had boosted its India business significantly. A decline in such sales will hurt India revenues sequentially, but analysts do see a modest year-on-year growth. The US business is likely to stay steady, and the domestic formulations segment is pegged to see growth. However, an increase in raw material costs will be a drag on overall numbers.
Amid rising infections caused by the Omicron variant, the company’s earnings could gain further in the ongoing quarter from increased sales of covid-related medicines. The company’s commentary on new launches in the US market will be a key monitorable, said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher.
Maruti Suzuki Earnings
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, will announce its financial results for the December-ended quarter on Tuesday. The quarter was marked by a plethora of issues that have done damage to the automobile sector. The issues included the persistent global semiconductor chip crisis, weak consumer sentiment, and rising raw material costs. However, cost-cutting initiatives and lower discounts announced by the company are likely to have helped lift operating margins and revenues sequentially, said an Axis Securities report.
Analysts see sales rising around 14% sequentially and remaining flat on a year-on-year basis, and the operating margins are likely to drop to around 5.5% from 9.5% a year ago.
The company could still be one of the better performers in the sector, with superior market share in passenger car volumes. Investors will watch out for commentary on the restoration of chip supply in the coming months.
US FOMC Meet
Retail inflation in the US hit a fresh high in December, supporting the view the Fed will have to embark on a rate hike cycle this year, despite risks from Omicron. Inflation rose to 7%, the highest in four decades, and experts are yet to see it as a peak.
For much of 2021, the US Fed termed inflation as “transitory" but had to retire the word towards the end of the year. With inflation remaining more than thrice the Fed’s aim of 2% over the past three months, interest rate hikes are imminent. The real question is when the rate hike cycle will begin: experts believe it could be as soon as March but not in the upcoming monetary policy review, scheduled to be announced on Thursday.
The Fed has already started normalizing pandemic-era loose monetary policy by tapering bond purchases. Though the Fed has given enough signals of tightening to avoid a 2013-like “taper tantrum", emerging markets will keep an eye on signals over the quantum of hikes by the end of this year.
