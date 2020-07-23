Data warriors driving the pandemic pushback

“For months, we have been looking for historical data on SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and influenza-like illnesses in India. If there is any departure from the trend, something must be happening. It’s sort of like setting up an alert. But these data sets are not collected in India," she said. Real-time information about fluctuations in SARI cases is a valuable input for correcting modelling errors. “In the US, you can go to the CDC website and see the trend with just one click," she said. “Statisticians and modellers are not magicians. At least during the pandemic, India must filter out political bias and agenda and just give out data consistently," Mukherjee added.