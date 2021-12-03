Decoding the data behind GDP, capex and telecom tariffs

That’s the range of tariff hikes announced by major telecom companies in the last few days, after years of providing ultra-cheap services. Reliance Jio, which influenced the race to zero since its entry in 2016, joined the list of telcos raising tariffs on Sunday. The company hiked its prepaid plan tariffs by 21%, enough to match the prices being offered by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The tariff hikes, while a burden on consumers, is expected to help telecom companies strengthen their balance sheets. Indian telecom firms have provided among the lowest tariffs globally in the last few years, and that’s haunting them.