Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read visual charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories from the week just gone by. The Omicron variant is spooking markets globally. Protesting farmers and the Centre finally seem to be getting on the same page. Meanwhile, it is time to take stock of how close India is to meet its year-end covid vaccination targets.

Omicron Scare

Omicron has dashed hopes of equity markets for a Santa Claus rally. Key markets in the US, Japan, India, Russia, South Korea, and Brazil ended November on a negative note, down 1.5-4%, Mint reported. The Chicago Board Options Exchange’s volatility index rose by 53% in the last one month. The rise was milder for India’s NSE VIX, but that does not mean all is well, analysts said.

MSP Battle

The centre has assured farmers that a committee will examine their demand to make minimum support price (MSP) a legal right. The farmers demanded a 50% markup on the comprehensive cost of production, not just input and family labour costs. This would hike paddy and wheat MSPs by 34% and 13%, respectively, from their current levels, showed calculations by Mint.

High Hopes

That’s the amount India’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies are expected to raise from private equity in 2021, up 170% over 2020, a Bain & Co. report said. Investors are bullish on India’s SaaS industry, both in early- and late-stage companies. The average value of seed rounds has surged 85% since 2019, and the share of D+ rounds has also grown.

Clamour for Talent

Startups are fighting hard to hire and retain talent. One of the popular means they have adopted to achieve this is employee stock ownership plans (Esops). This year, 32 companies have spent about ₹3,000 crore to buy back Esops, according to an analysis conducted by Mint. Flipkart led the trend with a cash out of ₹600 crore, which was followed by BrowserStack and Swiggy.

Uneven Coverage

Most countries giving booster shots of covid vaccines began doing so only after ensuring that half their populations were fully vaccinated, an analysis by Mint showed. India is far behind, yet there is a growing clamour for booster doses. Just about 35% of India’s population is fully vaccinated and Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh are yet to reach 25% coverage.

Bossing Around

That’s the number of employees fired by US-based mortgage startup Better.com in one go over a Zoom call. Indian-origin CEO Vishal Garg has been criticized as heartless for the call, especially because it came ahead of the holiday season and after the firm received a cash infusion of $750 million. Garg has since apologized for the way he handled the situation.

IPO Deluge

The year 2021 has been a year of companies lining up to sell shares to the

public for the first time amid the broader market rally. The number of such companies as of November was the highest since 2010 and is set to cross the record levels of 2007. Cash-burning and loss-making internet businesses that joined the bandwagon could see a reality check in 2022.

Chart of the Week: Long Shot

The first-dose vaccine coverage in India may only reach 92% of all adults if recent pace is maintained. The delivery of first dose needs to be augmented closer to the highest weekly pace, recorded during 11-17 September, if the year-end target is to be met, showed a Mint analysis.

