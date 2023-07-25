Database of 2.64 lakh cooperative societies mapped in phase-1: Amit Shah1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST
The Ministry of Cooperation has initiated the process of creating a National Cooperative Database with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) to provide a single point of access to information on cooperatives of different sectors
New Delhi: Union minister of home and cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government has completed the first phase of mapping a database of 2.64 lakh primary cooperative societies engaged in credit, dairy and fisheries.
