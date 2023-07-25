New Delhi: Union minister of home and cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government has completed the first phase of mapping a database of 2.64 lakh primary cooperative societies engaged in credit, dairy and fisheries.

“Mapping of about 2.64 lakh primary cooperative societies of three sectors i.e. Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), Dairy and Fisheries has been completed in February, 2023 under Phase-I," Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Under Phase-II, mapping of National Cooperative Societies/Federations has been completed.

“Under Phase-III, the database is being extended to the remaining cooperative societies working in all other sectors. The National Cooperative Database will be released upon completion of data collection under Phase-III," he added.

The Ministry of Cooperation has initiated the process of creating a National Cooperative Database with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) to provide a single point of access to information on cooperatives of different sectors.

After several rounds of consultations with state governments, NCUI, related institutions and other stakeholders, sector-specific data fields have been mapped.

Provision has also been made for validation, maintenance, expansion and regular updation of the database, he said. Shah also mentioned that the National Cooperative Database will be completed in a phased manner.