comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ News / India/  Dating app users falling prey to new scam in Delhi? Social media user warns of cafe hiring girls to con customers
Back Back

Dating app users falling prey to new scam in Delhi? Social media user warns of cafe hiring girls to con customers

 Livemint

Multiple users reported falling victim to a scam in Rajouri Garden, where women from dating sites order expensive drinks and the bar charges them inflated bills.

Dating apps are displayed on a computer and a phone in Sydney, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP)Premium
Dating apps are displayed on a computer and a phone in Sydney, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP)

A social media user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to inform about a "new scam" he had fallen victim to after going on a date with a girl he had met on a dating app. He alleged he was scammed out of more than 15,000. In a series of posts, he even explained how he had paid an inflated bill at a Delhi restaurant following the date.

ALSO READ: Black Dollar Scam? Ragpicker finds 25 crore in US Dollars in Bengaluru garbage heap | Mint

A 25-year-old man in Delhi said he met a woman on a dating site, Bumble. He then added that the woman approached him and asked him to meet her at a bar in Rajouri Garden. "She ordered drinks and the bill was 15,886," the man said, claiming that he had received an inflated bill at the bar. "They tapped my card four times as there was some issue with their machines," he said in a post.

 

After paying the bill, the man said he went to the washroom. By the time he returned, the bill kept on the table had disappeared, and his date insisted on leaving quickly. It was only when he reached home that he realised he had been scammed. He checked Bumble and realised the woman had “disappeared" – she also began to ignore his phone.

ALSO READ: Beware of job scam! Man loses 18 lakh in recent case; here are some safety tips

The scam is not a new one. In a thread on X, the Delhi man shared reviews of the bar that he had gone to. One of those reviews said, “Please ignore going to this place and your friends also for the same. They are doing scams here..."

Another user had also posted on July 30 this year, informing about the "scamming Nexus going on around Rajouri garden". He said, "On a dating app she asked me to meet me and so I went here she order some items and heavy amount of bill which was around 11k for the items which should be around 2.5k to 3k maximum and I realised this scam a bit late when I confronted the staff they were reluctant to help me."

ALSO READ: How finfluencers use fake screenshots to run scams

"This is happening very frequently. Have made so many posts about it," another person posted.

 

The modus operandi

The modus operandi seems to be quite simple:

1. The bar in Rajouri hires young women to reel in young men over dating sites

2. Woman insists on going to to a particular bar and restaurant in Rajouri Garden for the date

3. The girl orders two-three drinks, the bar then charges them 15-20,000

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 09:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App