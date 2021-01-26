Dating apps may continue to see virtual connections despite vaccine rollout

Recognizing the need for deeper virtual connections, Tinder rolled out in-app face-to-face video calling in India last November. Rashi Wadhera, director of communications, Tinder India said the pandemic has significantly diminished opportunities for chance encounters and interactions in our lives, especially for young members. However, many have creatively co-created and figured out new rules of meeting, hanging out, and falling in love. “Gen Z has always set their own pace, created its own rules, and thrived despite constraints and covid has only accelerated this ingenuity," Wadhera added. Tinder has seen a notable increase in activity among members, especially those under 30. People are matching more frequently, sending more messages and engaging in longer conversations. In India, conversations have been up an average of 39% and the average length of conversations is 28% longer. At its peak, swipe volume among members in the country was up 32%.