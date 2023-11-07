Dating apps strike a content match with celebs, web shows
SummaryPlatforms like Tinder, Gleeden, and TrulyMadly are collaborating with influencers, streaming podcasts, conducting street interviews, and creating informational content to stay relevant and offer the best experience to their target audience.
New Delhi: Dating apps are leveraging celebrities, movies and web shows to spark conversations and engage users, stepping beyond traditional advertising channels to widen their market. The platforms are using a mix of videos, images, text, and illustrations to drive their social media strategies on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.