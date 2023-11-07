Dating apps strike a content match with celebs, web shows

“We try to create and post relatable content which helps show our audience the human side of our approach and that we are not just a brand," said Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of dating app QuackQuack. “We create content for Instagram, Facebook, X, and the most recent addition Threads. Over the past few years, we’ve done extensive social media campaigns and incorporated meme marketing, videos with YouTubers, integration in music videos, reels with influencers and also collaborated for a web-series. The key is to experiment and observe what works and repeat," said Mittal, adding that Instagram is the current flavour as it has higher active user reach compared with other platforms.