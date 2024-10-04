’Daughter caught in sex scandal’: Agra female teacher dies of heart attack after getting hoax call

The fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded 1 lakh to keep the matter confidential.

Published4 Oct 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Agra hoax phone call case: The fraudsters allegedly told the female teacher that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal.
In a tragic incident, a government school teacher died of cardiac arrest after receiving a phone call from cyber fraudsters that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal.

According to her family, on September 30, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the teacher and demanded 1 lakh to not disclose the matter.

"Mother Malti Verma (58) was a government teacher at a Junior High School in Achhnera in Agra. On September 30, she got a WhatsApp call at 12 pm in which they said that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal and began threatening her about the future consequences of revealing her daughter's identity," Deepanshu Rajput, the deceased's son, told news agency PTI.

The caller had posed as a police inspector, Rajput added.

"After that, she talked to me over the phone and informed me about the call. But when I checked the phone number, I told my mother that it was a fraud call from cyber criminals," he also said.

Further, Deepanshu said: "After that, I also talked to my sister and found everything normal. I asked my mother not to worry because she was a victim of cyber fraud, but she could not control her tension and her health deteriorated after that call."

After Malti Verma returned home from school, she complained of chest pain and anxiety. When her health began deteriorating, the family members took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to cardiac arrest.

Anandveer Singh, Jagdishpura police station in-charge, told PTI: "We have received a complaint in this case from the family. Action will be taken accordingly."

On the tragic incident, the Congress said that such cases have become very common in the country and need to be tackled.

"This is not the first incident of 'digital arrest' in the country. Such cases are coming to light every day. Cyber criminals are continuously harming people," the Congress said in a post on social media platform X.

