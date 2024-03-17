PM Modi aims to break social norms by empowering women in villages with agricultural drones through Namo Drone Didi Yojana, promoting gender equality and economic empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday talked about "breaking the social psyche" of people who wonder if women drive tractors in villages, saying daughters can operate drones too.

Addressing the India Today Conclave here, PM Modi asserted that he distributed agricultural drones to 1,000 drones to women's self-help groups in villages under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, aiming to empower them technologically and economically.

"People are still surprised when daughters operate tractors in villages. I desired to destroy this person's mind. I wanted to demonstrate that daughters are also capable of flying drones," the Prime Minister said.

"Agriculture and women in rural areas will be transformed by these drones. Now known as drone pilots, these women from rural areas who may never have ridden a bicycle," he stated.

The Prime Minister called it a ‘crucial scheme’, and a move to ‘uplift the rural agricultural economy’, India Today reported.

"I would have given it to any young man if it had been just another drone distribution program. However, I carefully considered giving it to women's hands because, in any village, even now, people find it extremely strange when a girl operates a tractor. My goal was to destroy this mentality," he added.

PM Modi said the BJP government has developed an "entirely new model of governance" in the last 10 years.

Over 500 women trained on drone tech On March 8, drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace informed that the company has over 500 rural women on drone technology and has delivered 446 drones to women Self-Help Groups across 20 states to date, as per PTI reports.

The company has played a pivotal role in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment in rural communities through initiatives like the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojana' launched by the prime minister.

The Namo Drone Didi Yojana scheme by the Centre aims to provide drones to 15,000 select Women SHGs to provide rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes.

Over 20 states across India have been positively impacted by the distribution of 446 drones to women self-help groups, enabling them to become key players in agricultural innovation and sustainability, the company said in an official statement.

"Our journey towards equality is ongoing, and initiatives like comprehensive training programs and equitable practices are essential steps forward," it added.

