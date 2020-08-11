Daughters have equal property right irrespective of time of father’s death: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters would have equal share in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) property, irrespective of whether the father was alive or not on 9 September, 2005, the date when the amendment of The Hindu Succession Act, 1956 was notified.

The bench, recognising the importance of conferring equal rights, observed that daughters and sons would enjoy the same rights over the HUF property. The clarification was much needed as it states that the amendment would have a retrospective effect which would give daughters who were alive in 2005 a right over their share in the HUF.

A bunch of appeals had raised a question of law whether “a daughter of a coparcener shall by birth become a coparcener in her own right in the same manner as the son," meaning the daughter would have the same right as the son since birth or only after the amendment to the act was made and can be denied the legal right if born before the enactment of the amendment.

A coparcener is a person who shares equally with others in the inheritance of an undivided estate or in the rights to it.

The order passed by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra held, “Daughters will have the right over parental property even if the coparcener had died prior to the coming into force of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005″.

The order was passed by the bench, also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah, while hearing a bunch of appeals questioning whether the 2005 amendment had a retrospective effect. The Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act 2005 provided rights at par with sons to daughters in ancestral property

Justice Mishra referring to the Irish Proverb said, “The son is a son till he has a wife, a daughter is a loving daughter throughout her life."









