Dave: 'The tweets by Prashant Bhushan are aimed at encouraging the judiciary'

The Supreme court on Wednesday refused Prashant Bhushan’s plea to transfer his 2009 contempt case to a new bench and SC has dismissed his plea filed against Secretary General of SC alleging procedural irregularities in accepting the contempt petition without the sanction of Attorney General. The petition had sought the recall of contempt notice.

While hearing his plea seeking a recall of the suo moto contempt notice issued against him by the apex court, on the grounds that it infringes his constitutional right to life and liberty.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had observed on Tuesday that it would hear the 2009 contempt case only if “we do not accept the explanation/apology".

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Prashant Bhushan had argued that the court should first hear the parties fully on facts and law. But the court reserved the case for order.

On Wednesday, Dave, argued the plea against the Supreme Court Secretary General Mahek Maheshwari for listing the contempt petition on the judicial side, without the consent of Attorney General, which is required as per the provisions of law.

Dave highlighted various controversial incidents before the court where criticism was made on the judiciary. While hinting at the press conference held by four sitting judges in 2018, Dave said, “if former judges can criticize the institute then why cannot Mr. Bhushan?"

Dave also said, “Look at the sexual harassment case against the then CJI Gogoi. All the charges have been dropped against the lady and she has been reinstated now. These shows that she was speaking the truth then. Was contempt of court issued then?....Justice Patnaik's report has still not been disclosed. CJI sat on his own court on Saturday……That CJI accepts a Rajya Sabha nomination and a grade security. If somebody talks about it then you cannot issue contempt against them. No institution should be free from criticism."

He also submitted that since the SC judges are “exhausted" as the executive is not able to provide sufficient courtroom and judges" a criticism on this cannot be termed as contempt. He added, “No one can claim infallibility which includes the judges."

While highlighting the contribution made by Bhushan in the legal field, Dave said, “Look at the coalgate scam or the 2G license scam. Mr Bhushans intervention led to unearthing so many facets. Perhaps you (bench) would have given him Padma Vibbushan for the work in the last 30 years! I pray that you do not proceed in this case."

Further, explaining the anguish among citizens and lawyers and the reasons for criticism, he added that “Hundreds who entered the Tablighi jammat were hounded as they tested positive for COVID-19. The kind of hate that was generated was astounding. People were criminalized because of COVID. One word was needed from Supreme Court on this, but a case in this regard is yet to be listed."

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya for Twitter, submitted that Twitter is an intermediary in this case. It is neither the originator of the content or selects the recipient who tweets it. He argued that there are 50 crore tweets every day and it is not possible for Twitter to look at all of them. Although, twitter withheld the tweets in question as the court had issued notice, he added that if it was regular petition it would not have come. He contended that twitter should not have had been impleaded at all. Maheshwari impleaded twitter in this case, said Poovayya.

Post hearing the arguments at length for the entire day the court reserved their order.

Two tweets have brought Bhushan under fire from court, the first one pertains to his tweet on the Chief Justice SA Bobde’s picture where the Chief Justice is sitting on a high-end motorcycle and the second is where Bhushan has tweeted his opinion on the role of last four Chief Justices of India amidst the state of affairs in the country.

Besides these two tweets, the court has also resumed the hearing of a 2009 case where Bhushan had remarked about judicial “corruption" while giving an interview to Tehelka magazine.

