Dave: 'The tweets by Prashant Bhushan are aimed at encouraging the judiciary'

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya for Twitter, submitted that Twitter is an intermediary in this case. It is neither the originator of the content or selects the recipient who tweets it. He argued that there are 50 crore tweets every day and it is not possible for Twitter to look at all of them. Although, twitter withheld the tweets in question as the court had issued notice, he added that if it was regular petition it would not have come. He contended that twitter should not have had been impleaded at all. Maheshwari impleaded twitter in this case, said Poovayya.