David Beckham attends dinner at Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor's residence. Here's what he had
David Beckham visited India as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and experienced traditional Indian dishes such as makki ki roti and dahi chaat. He attended a gathering at Sonam Kapoor's house and had dinner with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
David Beckham visited India representing UNICEF as a goodwill ambassador alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Beckham attended India's semi-final match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the match images emerged of the football doyen attending a gathering at Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor's abode, and later a dinner hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.