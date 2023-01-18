Davos 2023: This state has inked investment MoUs worth 88,420 crore so far

Davos 2023: This state has inked investment MoUs worth ₹88,420 crore so far2 min read . 02:34 AM IST
As per the CMO statement, Investment agreements worth ₹42,520 crore were signed on Tuesday, the second day of the meeting in the Swiss Alpine town.
The Maharashtra government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹88,000 crore so far at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in Switzerland.
These investments comes as the ruling Maharashtra government was accused of losing major industrial projects to neighbouring states.
As per the CMO statement, Investment agreements worth ₹42,520 crore were signed on Tuesday, the second day of the meeting in the Swiss Alpine town.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in Davos to attend the annual meeting of WEF, the gathering of top political and business leaders which is being held from January 16 to 20.
Giving a break-up of the ₹42,520-crore investments finalized on Tuesday, the statement said an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with US-based firm New Era Cleantech Solutions was signed to establish a coal gasification project worth ₹20,000 crore with a capacity to generate 15,000 jobs in Chandrapur district.
An agreement with inked with Britain's Varad Ferro Alloys to establish a steel project worth ₹1,250 crore at Charmoshi in Gadchiroli district. Another MoU was inked with Israel's Rajuri Steels and Alloys to establish a ₹600-crore steel plant in Chandrapur district in the Vidarbha region, said the statement.
A mega auto project worth ₹20,000 crore of Gogora Engineering and Badve Engineering will also come in Maharashtra, it said. An agreement was signed with Portugal's Alight Plast to establish a plastic automotive project worth ₹400 crore in Pimpri town of Pune district, said the statement.
Shinde is in Davos to seek investments in Maharashtra, where his government faced flak after big-ticket industrial projects moved to other states, notably Gujarat. The WEF is an international organization for public-private cooperation.
The Forum engages foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. The regular winter meeting of the global body is being held after a two-year coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus.
(With inputs from PTI)
