Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat, via video conferencing.

During the ceremony PM Modi said," The number of new cases of covid-19 infection in the country are decreasing now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year."

Preparations are in in last stages for vaccination programme against COVID-19 in the country, Modi said, adding people will be given doses of vaccine manufactured in India.

He also said," India has emerged as the nerve center of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare."

"Earlier, I said, 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi'. Now, I am saying 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi'. Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi', PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination.

"Swasthya hi sampada hai (health is wealth), the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges. Farewell to the year 2020 with this new National Health Facility, highlights this year's challenges and also marks the New Year's priority," said PM Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister added that when there is any health injury, every aspect of life gets severely affected. Not just the family but the whole social circle is affected. "Today, another link strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country is being added," PM Modi said.

"In our country, rumours spread quickly. Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I appeal to the people of the country that fight against covid-19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking," PM said.

The AIIMS at Rajkot will be built at 201 acres of land. It will be built at an estimated cost ₹1195 crores, and is expected to be completed by mid of 2022.

The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats. PM Modi said the facility will help improve the healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat.

