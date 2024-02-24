Nihal Khan, a member of Dawood Ibrahim's family, was shot at a wedding in Jalalabad, Uttar Pradesh. The authorities are investigating the incident, and the accused will be arrested soon.

A relative of Dawood Ibrahim, Nihal Khan was allegedly shot dead during a wedding event in Uttar Pradesh's Jalalabad.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Nihal Khan, who hailed from Mumbai's Byculla had journeyed to Uttar Pradesh to attend the wedding.

The body has been sent for autopsy, and the authorities are conducting a probe into the matter. Shahjahanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ashok Kumar Meena noted that the accused will be arrested soon.

According to the report, the shooting occurred in Jalalabad, located in the Shahjahanpur district, where Khan sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. Nihal Khan had familial connections to Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, as Nihal was married to Rizwana Hassan, Kaskar's sister.

It is to be noted that multiple cases have been registered against Nihal in Mumbai.

Mint could not confirm this development independently.

Currently, Iqbal Kaskar is serving time in Taloja central jail for an extortion case dating back to 2018. Additionally, Free Press Journal reported citing sources that Shakeel Khan, the chairman of Jalalabad city, was also related to Nihal as his brother-in-law.

Earlier, in 2016, Nihal caused a stir when he eloped with Shakeel Khan's niece, sparking a 15-day search before the matter was resolved through a compromise without legal repercussions.

An FIR has been registered against Kamil Khan under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by Nihal's wife, Ruksar, in Jalalabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts and one of India's most wanted criminals, has reportedly been residing in Pakistan for many years. The bombings, which claimed the lives of over 250 people and injured thousands, were a tragic event.

Despite Indian authorities suggesting that Ibrahim is living in Karachi's upscale Clifton area, Pakistan has consistently denied his presence in the country.

However, in January 2023, Ibrahim's nephew disclosed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he had remarried and was living with his family in Karachi.

Furthermore, Ibrahim and his criminal organization, D-company, continue to exert control over various illegal activities in Mumbai, including drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and counterfeiting, as stated in the 10th edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI). The report also underscores the strong connections between D-company and global terrorist networks, notably al-Qaida.

(With inputs from agencies)

