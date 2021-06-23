Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by NCB in drugs case

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by NCB in drugs case

Iqbal Kaskar
04:23 PM IST

  • The NCB has arrested Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in drugs case

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, the NCB informed on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the NCB had arrested drug peddler Haris Khan over his alleged links with gangster Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim.

The central agency said that it would conduct an investigation into Khan's role in a drug case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year.

Khan was arrested after an NCB team raids at various locations in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala and Bandra. An official told news agency PTI that Khan was arrested in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, "but his role in the drug case linked to Rajput's death will also be investigated".

In January this year, the agency had arrested Pathan, a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, from neighbouring Navi Mumbai after busting a drug trafficking racket.

