Dawood Ibrahim’s drug parties: Bollywood celebrities named in Mumbai Police probe; Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and more

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has uncovered a major drug syndicate linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The names of several Bollywood celebrities are now surfacing during the investigation.

Names include rapper Loka, actress Shraddha Kapoor, socialite Orry and director duo Abbas-Mustan. Zeeshan Siddiqui, whose father Baba Siddique was shot dead in October 2024, has also been named.

The syndicate was allegedly run by the wanted drug lord Salim Dola. The Dawood associate operated the network from Dubai. According to police, he supplied mephedrone (M-Cat or Meow Meow) to multiple Indian states and even smuggled it overseas.

His son, Taher Dola, was extradited from the UAE in August. It is Taher who has given out key information to investigators.

According to confidential documents accessed by India Today, Taher claimed that Bollywood actors, models, rappers, filmmakers and even Dawood’s relatives attended drug parties organised by him in India and abroad.

The remand copy states that Taher not only arranged these parties but also supplied drugs at the events. Further investigation into the network and the individuals involved is ongoing.

"The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people," says the document.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor played Dawood Ibrahim’s younger sister, Haseena Parkar, in a 2017 movie directed by Apoorva Lakhia. In that film, her brother Siddharth Kapoor played Dawood.

Alisha Parkar (also spelt as Alishah Parkar), whose name is mentioned in the documents, is Haseena Parkar’s son.

The interest in ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ was high on Google Indian between 12 November and 13 November:

The interest in ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ was high on Google Indian between 12 November and 13 November

Also Read | Dawood Ibrahim's aide Danish Chikna arrested in Mumbai over drug operations

‘Lavish’ parties Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who was deported from Dubai in October, is also in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC. During questioning, Shaikh admitted that he used to organise drug parties in India and abroad, according to PTI.

Known as “Lavish” in the drug world because of his expensive lifestyle, Shaikh used luxury cars, branded watches and costly clothes.

He was first arrested after being deported for his alleged role in a ₹252 crore mephedrone seizure in Maharashtra’s Sangli district in March 2024. Police say he worked for an international drug syndicate.