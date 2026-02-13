Day 1 at Seva Teerth: Modi clears PM RAHAT, ₹2 Lakh Cr Agri Fund, ₹10,000 Cr startup fund of funds from new office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, which will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Modi unveiled the plaque of Seva Teerth at the new complex -- the name inscribed in Devanagari script on its wall. Below it is the motto 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (citizen is akin to God).

The PMO will shift from the South Block on Raisina Hill to Seva Teerth, bringing together the offices of the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat that were located at different places.

Advertisement

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, and officials from the PMO were present on the occasion when Modi inaugurated the new building.

PM Modi’s first decisions from Seva Teerth reflected a spirit of Seva and touch every section of society, news agency ANI reported

Advertisement

The prime minister signed important files relating to important decisions for women, youth and vulnerable citizens

Significant new initiatives taken included PM RAHAT Scheme, doubling of target of Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund doubled to ₹2 lakh crore, startup India fund of funds 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore

“In its very first set of decisions after shifting to Seva Teerth, PM Modi signed important files relating to decisions that reflect the spirit of Seva. These decisions touch every section of society: farmers, women, youth, and vulnerable citizens,” the agency said.

Decisions taken on day 1 in new office The Prime Minister has approved the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme, among the decisions taken. Under this initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help.

Advertisement

The government has crossed the landmark of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline. The PM has now set a new, ambitious target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, doubling both scale and aspiration.

In another decision, PM Modi approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore.

To power India’s innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the PM has approved the Startup India FoF 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore, in other decision of the day.

Steps to move away from India's colonial past Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India's colonial past and to usher a shift in mindset, officials said.

Advertisement

They pointed out that the Prime Minister's Office will now be called Seva Teerth, the Central Secretariat buildings will be called Kartavya Bhawan, and Rajpath will be renamed Kartavya Path.

In the same spirit, Race Course Road, where the prime minister's official residence is located, has been renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg and Raj Bhawans and Raj Niwas have been renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively.

"The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a statement from the PMO said on Thursday.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture.

This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities, it said.