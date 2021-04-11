As India began Tika Utsav , mass vaccination festival, today, as many as 27,69,888 Covid vaccines were administered on the Day 1. And with today's numbers, a total of 10,43,65,035 doses have been administered so far.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for 'tika utsav' or a mass vaccination drive to be held between April 11 and 14 across the state. He had termed it as the beginning of the another major war against COVID-19.

On the Day 1 of the countrywide Tika Utsav, as many as 63,800 COVID vaccination centres were operational as compared to an average of 45,000 being operational on any other day. Apart from regular vaccination centres, many workplace vaccination centres were also operational today.

Additionally, on an average, Sunday witnessed lower levels of vaccination numbers (about 16 lakh). On the first day of Tika Utsav, more than 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm today.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Tika Utsav, Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on curbing the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a blog addressed to the countrymen, he urged them to remember four things, including "each one, vaccinate one"- helping those getting vaccinated who are less educated and elderly and who cannot go for the jab themselves, and "each one, treat one"- helping those who do not have the means or do not know about the facilities available for vaccination.

The PM urged families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case anyone gets the infectious disease, saying "this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India."

He also said, "In the event of detection of a single positive case, it is very important for all of us to be alert and to test the rest of the people."

"Our success will be determined by our awareness of the micro containment zone. Our success will be determined by not leaving the house when there is no need. Our success will also depend on whether we wear masks and follow other rules," he said, adding, "Anyone eligible for the vaccine should get the jab, and for this the society and administration have to make full efforts."

Pitching for "zero vaccine waste", he said it has to be ensured that not a single jab is wasted. "We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country's vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

