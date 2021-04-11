OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Day 1 of Tika Utsav sees 27 lakh Covid jabs given across country, says govt

As India began Tika Utsav, mass vaccination festival, today, as many as 27,69,888 Covid vaccines were administered on the Day 1. And with today's numbers, a total of 10,43,65,035 doses have been administered so far.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for 'tika utsav' or a mass vaccination drive to be held between April 11 and 14 across the state. He had termed it as the beginning of the another major war against COVID-19.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On the Day 1 of the countrywide Tika Utsav, as many as 63,800 COVID vaccination centres were operational as compared to an average of 45,000 being operational on any other day. Apart from regular vaccination centres, many workplace vaccination centres were also operational today.

Additionally, on an average, Sunday witnessed lower levels of vaccination numbers (about 16 lakh). On the first day of Tika Utsav, more than 27 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm today.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Tika Utsav, Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on curbing the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a blog addressed to the countrymen, he urged them to remember four things, including "each one, vaccinate one"- helping those getting vaccinated who are less educated and elderly and who cannot go for the jab themselves, and "each one, treat one"- helping those who do not have the means or do not know about the facilities available for vaccination.

The PM urged families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case anyone gets the infectious disease, saying "this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India."

He also said, "In the event of detection of a single positive case, it is very important for all of us to be alert and to test the rest of the people."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jumbo hospital for Covid-19 patients in Nehrunagar, Pimpri. Pune has been facing an acute crisis of ventilator bedsPremium Premium

Maharashtra: Pune district records 12,377 new cases, 87 deaths in 24 hrs

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A medic administers the first shot of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker, after the virtual launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at LNJP hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_16_2021_000152B)Premium Premium

Govt covering up vaccination failure through rhetoric, hyperbole: Chidambaram

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST
Nepal's last King Gyanendra Veer Vikram SinghPremium Premium

Nepal King reaches Haridwar to participate in Kumbh festival

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST
A health worker in PPE takes swab samples from a boy for RT PCR COVID 19 test, at a government hospital, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Madhya Pradesh cops hit COVID-19 man's kin, 2 pulled up, video goes viral

1 min read . 09:52 PM IST

"Our success will be determined by our awareness of the micro containment zone. Our success will be determined by not leaving the house when there is no need. Our success will also depend on whether we wear masks and follow other rules," he said, adding, "Anyone eligible for the vaccine should get the jab, and for this the society and administration have to make full efforts."

Pitching for "zero vaccine waste", he said it has to be ensured that not a single jab is wasted. "We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country's vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout