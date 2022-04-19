This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day two of auto,cab strike in Delhi: The cab drivers who were demanding subsidy in the price of CNG since the price has risen substantially in the last month.
The Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will be a two-day strike and may turn into an "indefinite" strike.
It is day two of the protest by the cab drivers who were demanding subsidy in the price of CNG since the price has risen substantially in the last month. The price of CNG is currently ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi.
"We are giving two day's ultimatum to the governments (Centre and state) to consider our demands else our symbolic strike will turn into an indefinite strike. We don't want to do this but we have no other option left," Ravi Rathore of Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, said.
They refused to call their strike off despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider a fare revision in a time-bound manner.
Meanwhile, commuters had a difficult time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. People who were most affected by the strike were those who arrived in Delhi from other states through rail, bus or other modes.
Passengers complained that they had to wait a long time for Ola and Uber cabs, and added that those were available at inflated rates.
The impact of the strike called by various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital was visible as autos, cabs, feeder buses were hardly available at transport hubs like railway stations, Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), and metro stations across the city.
There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.