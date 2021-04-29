Sonitpur district in Assam was struck by six tremors on Thursday, a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the state.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Sonitpur in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology, adding that this was the sixth jolt to have occurred in the district on Thursday after 12.00 am.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 2.38 am and its epicentre was 38 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur at a depth of 11 kilometres.

Earlier today, earthquakes of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 4.6, 2.7, and 2.3 on the Richter Scale had hit Sonitpur at 12.24 am, 1.10 am, 1.20 am, 1.41 am and 1.52 am respectively.

Prior to that on Wednesday, around 10 earthquakes had hit Sonitpur throughout the day. The most severe among them was an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale that struck on Wednesday morning.

The impact was felt in several Northeastern states, parts of West Bengal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

There were reports of extensive damage to buildings and other structures from across Assam, mostly in the central and western towns of Tezpur, Nagaon, Guwahati, Mangaldoi, Dhekiajuli and Morigaon.

"Cracks have been developed in many private and public buildings. However, reports of any severe damage like collapse of buildings or disruption of any major infrastructure have not been received so far," ASDMA said.

A detailed assessment of the damage is going on in coordination with District Disaster management Authorities, Fire and Emergency Services, national and state disaster response forces and experts from Assam Engineering College, a statement read.

According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

"The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes and the most prominent events among those are the July 29, 1960, Assam earthquake of magnitude 6.0," said NCS in a release.

With inputs from agencies.

