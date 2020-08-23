Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Day after ISIS operative's arrest, huge amount of explosives recovered in UP's Balrampur
Delhi Police bring ISIS operative Abu Yusuf to his native village Badhya Bhaisahi in Utraula area in Balrampur.

Day after ISIS operative's arrest, huge amount of explosives recovered in UP's Balrampur

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST ANI

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Mustakim Khan (36) aka Abu Yusuf Khan aka Yusuf Khan, a resident of village Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi, Utraula in Uttar Pradesh

BALRAMPUR : A huge amount of explosives, including explosive jacket, have been recovered from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Sunday.

A huge amount of explosives, including explosive jacket, have been recovered from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Sunday.

The jacket was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack, they added.

The jacket was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack, they added.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This comes a day after the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested an ISIS operative carrying two pressure cooker-based IEDs after a brief exchange of fire and averted a major terror strike in the national capital, the police said. Uttar Pradesh sounded a high alert on Saturday following the arrest of the ISIS operative.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Mustakim Khan (36) aka Abu Yusuf Khan aka Yusuf Khan, a resident of village Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi, Utraula in Uttar Pradesh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated