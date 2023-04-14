Day after opposition meet, Sharad Pawar's NCP deals blow to ally Congress with Karnataka poll entry1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 08:39 PM IST
A day earlier Opposition parties had broadly agreed to keep contentious issues aside and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together to take on the BJP.
Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Friday has announced plans to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The development came less than a day after top Opposition leaders held a meeting and stressed on the need for unity. Elections will be held in a single phase across the southern state on May 10.
