Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Friday has announced plans to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The development came less than a day after top Opposition leaders held a meeting and stressed on the need for unity. Elections will be held in a single phase across the southern state on May 10.

While details are yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the Sharad Pawar-led party is planning to contest 40-45 seats in Karnataka. The announcement also comes mere days after the party lost its national status - a factor that may have influenced the poll foray.

Earlier this week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had held a series of meetings with top leaders from other parties. While differences remain, the Opposition had broadly agreed to keep contentious issues aside and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together to take on the BJP. The parties now intend to approach the people with issues on which there is consensus.

According to reports the NCP may partner with the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary region. It's poll venture is likely to affect the odds of Congress and it is unlikely that the move will go down well with its ally.

Earlier this month, Pawar had stirred controversy after batting for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the group instead of a Joint Parliamentary Committee - a divergent view from that of Congress. The NCP supremo however clarified later that he had merely stated his views and would defer to the collective opinion of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies)