Day after polls, highway authority hikes rates by 3-5% across 1,100 toll plazas
NHAI revised the toll plaza rates a day after polls were concluded for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and called it an annual exercised based on wholesale inflation index
A day after polls are concluded for elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revised the toll plaza rates across several states, which will come into effect from Monday. The notification from India's highway infrastructure creator was published in various newspapers on Sunday, where the authority informed about the changes in the toll plaza rates.