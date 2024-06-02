Day after polls, highway authority hikes rates by 3-5% across 1,100 toll plazas

A day after polls are concluded for elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revised the toll plaza rates across several states, which will come into effect from Monday. The notification from India's highway infrastructure creator was published in various newspapers on Sunday, where the authority informed about the changes in the toll plaza rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NHAI officials said that the revision in toll plaza rates is an annual exercise, and the increase or decrease in the prices is based on the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation.

The decision to increase toll plaza rates was made two months after the Election Commission of India asked NHAI to collect the increased toll plaza rates after Lok Sabha elections 2024. This timing is significant as it aligns with the completion of the election process.

"The process required for the decision on the power tariff may be continued by the State Regulatory Commission. However, tariff award shall be made only on the completion of poll in the relevant state, i.e. after the poll date/dates in the state. In respect of the clarification sought, it is stated that user fee may be seen in the context of the power tariff as mentioned in the Commission's instruction cited above," the ECI said in a communication to the Ministry of Road and Transport in April.

NHAI to hike toll plaza rates by 3-5% An official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) spoke with the news agency Reuters on Sunday and informed us that the toll plaza rates will be increased by 3% to 5% at nearly 1,100 toll plazas starting Monday. "As the election process is over, the revision of user fee (toll) rates, which was put on hold during the elections, would become effective from June 3," the official said.

The toll plaza rate hike has become a politically sensitive issue over the years. NHAI argues that it is crucial for the expansion of their road projects, while Opposition parties criticize them for potentially burdening the common man's pocket.

