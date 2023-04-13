Day after TCS, Infosys sees 2.5% decline in stock value prior to Q4 results

Day after TCS, Infosys sees 2.5% decline in stock value prior to Q4 results1 min read . 11:46 AM IST
- The IT firm added that the total contract value for the quarter was the strongest in the last eight quarters at $3.3 billion.
Shares of information technology services major Infosys declined during Thursday's trading session when the company is set to announce its financial results for the March quarter (Q4FY23).
The script was trading 2.42% lower at ₹1,393 per share at 11.35 am.
Infosys has given 0.81 per cent returns to investors in the last week. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1759.45 on 13 April 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹1355.5 on 26 September, 2022.
As per data available on Trendlyne, the average price target for Infosys shares before the release of its fourth-quarter results is ₹1,720.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.84% on the stock.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.2 per cent to ₹38,318 crore as against ₹31,867 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In constant currency terms, YoY revenue growth was at 13.7 per cent while sequential growth stood at 2.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, weak trends were also witnessed in other IT counters, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Wipro trading lower in morning trade.
Infosys is expected to report around 15 per cent surge in year-on-year (YoY) net profit on a 20 per cent rise in net sales for the quarter that ended 31 March, 2023.
Ebit margin is likely to expand for the IT major, but marginally. Deal wins are expected to be flattish on a sequential basis. Brokerages largely expect Infosys to guide for 5-8 per cent revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms and 21-23 per cent Ebit margin for FY24. All eyes would be on large deals intake and updates on client conversations.
