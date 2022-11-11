Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  ‘Day at Sea’: Western Naval Command demonstrates operational capabilities

‘Day at Sea’: Western Naval Command demonstrates operational capabilities

1 min read . 02:42 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Western Naval Command demonstrates operational capabilities (File Photo: AP)

The event included exercises such as simulated attack by Fast Attack Craft, an air power demonstration, search and rescue by Chetak helicopters, sonar dunk operation by a Sea King helicopter, underway replenishment and personnel transfer at sea

New Delhi: The Western Naval Command on 10 November demonstrated a representation of its operational capabilities during a ‘Day at Sea’ organised for lawmakers of Maharashtra, a statement by the defence ministry said.  “The event was organized for MPs, MLAs, MLCs and government officials of Maharashtra. It was in line with PM’s vision of creating greater sea consciousness amongst all sections of the society, especially in coastal states," the ministry said.  “125 guests and officials, including 25 MLAs, embarked frontline warships of Western Fleet, INS Chennai, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Teg. The programme provided the guests a good opportunity to witness day-to-day naval operations and life onboard Indian Navy ships," it added. The event included exercises such as simulated attack by Fast Attack Craft, an air power demonstration, search and rescue by Chetak helicopters, sonar dunk operation by a Sea King helicopter, underway replenishment and personnel transfer at sea.  “To expose the dignitaries to all facets of naval operations at sea, a submarine demonstration was also conducted," the ministry added. Senior officials of the command interacted with all visiting dignitaries and provided them an overview of operations undertaken by the Indian Navy with emphasis on threats and challenges the nation faces in the maritime domain.  “The Day at Sea was intended to provide legislators and government officials an understanding of the crucial role the Navy plays in national security and nation-building, and expose them to the rigors and challenges of a life at sea," the ministry said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
